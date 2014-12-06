Dec. 6, 2014: Richard Ford, Elliott Smith Tribute, Saul Bellow, Surreal War Photos, Living with HIV

...

Image credit: Richard Mosse

0:00: Intro1:25: Portland Cello Project’s new album adapts the songs of Elliott Smith.12:00: Photographer Richard Mosse and cinematographer Trevor Tweeten bring their surreal war photography and video to Portland Art Museum.27:20: Writer Tom Spanbauer describes living with AIDS.35:55: Broken Bells share their collaborative songwriting process.41:10: Pulitzer-winning novelist Richard Ford tackles race and other social issues on a micro level.46:45: Saul Bellow blasts political