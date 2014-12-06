Spreaker
Dec. 6, 2014: Richard Ford, Elliott Smith Tribute, Saul Bellow, Surreal War Photos, Living with HIV

Dec. 6, 2014: Richard Ford, Elliott Smith Tribute, Saul Bellow, Surreal War Photos, Living with HIV

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 5 years ago
00:00
53:12
Arts
0:00: Intro
1:25: Portland Cello Project’s new album adapts the songs of Elliott Smith.
12:00: Photographer Richard Mosse and cinematographer Trevor Tweeten bring their surreal war photography and video to Portland Art Museum.
27:20: Writer Tom Spanbauer describes living with AIDS.
35:55: Broken Bells share their collaborative songwriting process.
41:10: Pulitzer-winning novelist Richard Ford tackles race and other social issues on a micro level.
46:45: Saul Bellow blasts political ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help