Dec. 26: Quentin Tarantino & Hollywood Theatre, The Go-Go's, Allen Toussaint, Miranda July & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Shows, records, openings, performances, books, festivals — we've enjoyed an unusual amount of beauty in 2015. So we thought we’d take a look back at some of our favorite moments.

The Hollywood Theatre Redefines the Modern Movie Palace
You haven’t seen “2001: A Space Odyssey” unless you've seen it the way it was supposed to be seen: on ultrawide, deliciously detailed 70-millimeter celluloid. Local Kubrick buffs were lucky enough to enjoy that experience in March thanks to the ... See More

