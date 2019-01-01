Spreaker
Dec. 24: What Does It Mean To Support The Arts? Going Beyond Year End Giving

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Because our mailboxes are flooding with requests for year-end giving, we're listening back to an episode we did last year with philanthropist, instigator, and friend to the arts, Dorie Vollum, who also kindly came aboard as our guest curator.

This week, Vollum helps us explore what giving means — not just to the individual giving, but for the arts organizations on the receiving end, and how those relationships work. We look at her family’s deep history in the Portland economy and ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting

