Spreaker
Dec. 20, 2014: Portland Hip-Hop, Dear White People, Nancy Ives, Hector Hernandez, Gary Ferguson

Dec. 20, 2014: Portland Hip-Hop, Dear White People, Nancy Ives, Hector Hernandez, Gary Ferguson

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 5 years ago
00:00
53:13
Arts
0:00: Intro
1:10: Mac Smiff of We Out Here debriefs on the year in Portland’s hip hop scene.
12:40: Portland’s Independent Police Review reports on hip-hop and police relations.
19:15: Cellist Nancy Ives walks us through her process of composing music.
28:55: Hector Hernandez inherits the tradition of the great Mexican muralists, like Diego Rivera.
33:45: Justin Simien chats on Live Wire about his film, “Dear White People”.
38:50: Gary Ferguson explores how nature helped him grieve after his ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help