Dec. 20, 2014: Portland Hip-Hop, Dear White People, Nancy Ives, Hector Hernandez, Gary Ferguson

0:00: Intro
1:10: Mac Smiff of We Out Here debriefs on the year in Portland’s hip hop scene.
12:40: Portland’s Independent Police Review reports on hip-hop and police relations.
19:15: Cellist Nancy Ives walks us through her process of composing music.
28:55: Hector Hernandez inherits the tradition of the great Mexican muralists, like Diego Rivera.
33:45: Justin Simien chats on Live Wire about his film, “Dear White People”.
38:50: Gary Ferguson explores how nature helped him grieve after his
...
wife’s death.