Spreaker
Dec. 19: Philanthropy, Japanese Garden, PICA & Guest Curator Dorie Vollum

Dec. 19: Philanthropy, Japanese Garden, PICA & Guest Curator Dorie Vollum

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 4 years ago
00:00
53:21
Arts
Philanthropist. Instigator. Friend to the arts. Dorie Vollum is all of these, and also, this week’s guest curator on “State of Wonder.”

We’re talking about giving and philanthropy, and Dorie is what we’d consider an expert. She’s been instrumental in the growth of the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art and the Portland Japanese Garden, leading a capital campaign for the Garden’s current expansion. Her husband, Larry, has been on the board of the Oregon Symphony for six years, plus ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help