Dec. 17: Mark Rothko at PDX Art Museum, Nu Shooz, A Stripper's Opera, Imago's 'La Belle'

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
This week we take you on a sleigh ride from operatic strippers to poetry by veterans.

What Do You Get When You Mix Opera And Stripping?

This month a subversive group of classical musicians called the Cult of Orpheus are staging a holiday performance like no other. Viva’s Holiday is a short opera based on the memoirs of Portland's most famous exotic dancer, Viva Las Vegas.

Christopher Rothko on Sharing His Father's Art with the Portland Art Museum + The Museum Hires a New NW ... See More

