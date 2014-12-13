Spreaker
Dec. 13, 2014: Cheryl Strayed, 'Wild,' De Niro's Life, African Hip Hop, Frogz, Sallie Ford,

Dec. 13, 2014: Cheryl Strayed, 'Wild,' De Niro's Life, African Hip Hop, Frogz, Sallie Ford,

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 5 years ago
00:00
51:03
Arts
•0:00: Intro
•1:10: Wild gets its Portland premier! We were there on the red carpet, and we’ll hear from Cheryl Strayed on what’s next for her.
•18:00: Imago Theatre tells us how holiday show Frogz changed its entire history.
•23:25: Shawn Levy talk about the many faces of Robert DeNiro.
•31:00: Sallie Ford and her blasting new band play at an opbmusic session.
•33:45: KMHD‘s A Jazz Life takes us through a jam session with John Coltrane
•39:00: Mic Crenshaw debriefs on his recent trip to ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help