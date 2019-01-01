Spreaker
Dec. 10: Tin House Fiction Contest Winners, Best Jazz of 2016, Brian Doyle and Sabina Haque

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Stories of reptile love, seeing your neighbors darkest secrets, a bizarre visit to the dentist — these are just some of the stories from the Plotto flash fiction contest we did with the publisher, Tin House. Plus, we hear some of the top picks of 2016 from KMHD's music director, we explore the art in Portland's eastward expansion, and we talk to one of Oregon's most celebrated writers about what it was like to finally win the Oregon Books Award after being the literary bridesmaid ... See More

