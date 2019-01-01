DaVinci Days Is Back In Corvallis

...

and 2015.

One event kept chugging, even when DaVinci Days was on hiatus — it’s a competition that may best embody the ingenuity and play at the festival’s heart. The Graand Kinetic Challenge is a race over land and water in handmade vehicles. We sent Liza Yeager out to answer the question: who is a kinetic sculpture racer? We also talk to board member Steve Clark about the festival's return.

This weekend Corvallis celebrates the return DaVinci Days: the festival where art and science mix. It started 29 years ago in the spirit of Leonardo DaVinci — a man as much about math as Mona Lisa. At this festival you’ll be able to listen to live music, check out a lecture on 3D printers, hear poetry readings and ask an astronomer for star-watching tips — all in the same day.DaVinci Days includes a full-three day schedule this year. Finances forced organizers to suspended operations for 2014