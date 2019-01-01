Spreaker
DaVinci Days Is Back In Corvallis

DaVinci Days Is Back In Corvallis

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 2 years ago
00:00
11:26
Arts
This weekend Corvallis celebrates the return DaVinci Days: the festival where art and science mix. It started 29 years ago in the spirit of Leonardo DaVinci — a man as much about math as Mona Lisa. At this festival you’ll be able to listen to live music, check out a lecture on 3D printers, hear poetry readings and ask an astronomer for star-watching tips — all in the same day.
DaVinci Days includes a full-three day schedule this year. Finances forced organizers to suspended operations for 2014 ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help