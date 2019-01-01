Spreaker
David Douglas Student On Climate Change Case

David Douglas Student On Climate Change Case

From: Think Out Loud
We get high school senior Annabelle Sukin’s take on the arguments made Wednesday before the Oregon Supreme Court, which took place at David Douglas High School.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
