Dakota Brown on State of Wonder

Dakota Brown on State of Wonder

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Dakota Brown's got a lot on his plate right now: school, gigs, a new record in the works. We caught him before a recent gig at Hamley's to find out where the songwriting is taking him these days.

