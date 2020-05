On Monday, a Baker County judge issued a preliminary injunction to 10 churches that sued the state of Oregon over restrictions on religious gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. The judge ruled that the Governor’s orders exceeded the 28-day limit for a state of emergency. Hours later, the Oregon Supreme Court granted an emergency stay to keep the Governor’s orders in place while they take up the case. Jayson Jacoby, editor of the Baker City Herald, tells us about the case.