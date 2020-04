Americans in urban areas have flocked to second homes and rentals in resort towns for quarantine. Many local residents say they don't have the hospital capacity or grocery supply to support an influx of newcomers. We hear from Suzanne Weber, the mayor of Tillamook, about how her community has been coping. Anne Helen Petersen, a senior culture writer for BuzzFeed News, also joins us to talk about her recent story, “The Pandemic Is Not Your Vacation.”