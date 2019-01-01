Spreaker
Aug. 9 2014 Segment 2 - Non Finito, TisDass

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Lucinda Parker shows us around Non Finito, a show she's curated featuring four artists she loves.
Also, we listen to a bit of an opbmusic session with Niger's TisDass.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
