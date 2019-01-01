Spreaker
Aug. 9 2014 Segment 1 - David Shafer, Trygve Faste

From: OPB's State of Wonder
We sit down with David Shafer to talk about his breakout debut novel, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. Also, Trygve Faste talks about the intersection of studio art and design.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
