Aug. 6: The Building Portlanders Love to Hate, Buster Keaton's 'The General' Gets a New Score & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
This week, on State of Wonder: a multi-city birthday party for Oregon’s milestone in silent film history, Buster Keaton’s "The General," with a brand new live score; moments of reckoning as the Oregon Shakespeare Festival responds to threats against black actors, and opens up about dealing with resistance to its equity work; and Erin McKeown drops in to bend your mind, taking gospel music into the bathroom stall.

Love It Or Loath It - Portland Newest High-Rise: The Yard

The new ... See More

