Aug. 27: LAIKA's Kubo, End of XOXO Festival, PICA TBA Preview, Ages and Ages & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
XOXO's Pulls Plug on the Festival, But Plugs in a New Workspace - 1:15

Over the last four years, the XOXO Festival has become a premier destination for the intersection of creativity and technology, drawing blog stars, DJ sensations and creators like the folks behind Cards Against Humanity, while regularly turning away hundreds of would-be attendees each year. Yet co-founders Andy Baio and Andy McMillan are hitting the brakes. There will not be a XOXO festival in 2017. That’s not to say ... See More

