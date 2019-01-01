Spreaker
Aug. 26: case/lang/viers_Tin_House Flash Fiction

Aug. 26: case/lang/viers_Tin_House Flash Fiction

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 2 years ago
00:00
53:07
Arts
It’s that rare bird, a truly super supergroup: alt-country firebrand Neko Case, world-class indie lyricist Laura Veirs and songstress supreme k.d. lang released a lush, soulful record last summer. Their opbmusic concert will rebroadcast on OPB TV as part of “Oregon Lens” Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Also we listen back to last fall’s flash fiction contest winners. We teamed up with the Portland imprint Tin House, a publisher of great literature and poetry offerings — as well as a most unusual how-to book. ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help