Aug 23 2014 Segment 1: Black Prairie, Eastern Oregon Arts Showcase, Wheatstock Music Festival

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Black Prairie kicks out the jams on their new album, the ArtsEast Biennial 2014 highlights some amazing art from the 541 area code, and Wheatstock brings country and alt folk to Helix, Oregon.

Photo: "Twilight" by Debbie McIntosh

Oregon Public Broadcasting
