Aug. 20: New Music from Blind PIlot & Joseph, Classical Music Meets Silent Disco & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
It’s set to be a blistering weekend, so we’re going to do our best to cool things down this hour with classical music in the woods, golden harmonies soaring over the Willamette, and a brilliant, new blue pigment.

Classical Music Meets Silent Disco At Stunning WPA Sites

The pianist Hunter Noack is harking back to the Works Progress Administration era with a concert series called “In A Landscape.” He has invited such musical luminaries as Pink Martini’s Thomas Lauderdale and China Forbes to ... See More

