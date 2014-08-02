Spreaker
Aug 2 2014 Segment 1: Victor Maldonado, Crow's Shadow, Lucha

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Guest curator Victor Maldonado explores stereotypes and the ideas of belonging and borders with his art. He fills us in on his latest work.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
