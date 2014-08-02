Spreaker
Aug 2 2014 Full Show: Guest Curator Victor Maldonado

Aug 2 2014 Full Show: Guest Curator Victor Maldonado

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Portland conceptual artist Victor Maldonado is our guest curator this week. He walks us through some of what he's been working on, and some artists he's paying attention to.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
