Spreaker
Aug 16 2014 Segment 2: Walidah Imarisha, Art from Internment Camps

Aug 16 2014 Segment 2: Walidah Imarisha, Art from Internment Camps

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 5 years ago
00:00
13:46
Arts
Walidah Imarisha examines social issues and racial tension through poetry, and "Art Behind Barbed Wire" features arts and crafts made in WWII internment camps.

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help