Aug 16 2014 Segment 1: Stumptown Improv, Remembering Robin Williams, "Working" Kirk Reeves Mural

From: OPB's State of Wonder
We check out Portland's inagural Stumptown Improv Festival with PDX's The Liberators. Plus: comedians remember Robin Williams, and muralist Gwenn Seemel memorializes "Working" Kirk Reeves

Oregon Public Broadcasting
