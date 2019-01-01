Spreaker
Aug. 15: Small Towns & The Arts, A Love Story: Joseph, Burns & Tieton

Aug. 15: Small Towns & The Arts, A Love Story: Joseph, Burns & Tieton

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 4 years ago
00:00
50:50
Arts
What happens when small towns try to jump-start their economies with arts centers and cultural offerings? We find out with a road trip to Joseph, Burns, and Mighty Tieton, Washington.

First Stop: Burns, Oregon

In the 1970s, Burns was one of the wealthiest counties in the state per capita. Now, it's near the bottom.


They’ve tried everything to turn things around: secondary wood products, agricultural products, restarting the lumber industry.

Now a dedicated group of artists, arts ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help