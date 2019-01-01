Spreaker
Aug. 13: Jesse Eisenberg, Wendell Pierce and Alicia Jo Rabins at Wordstock

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
This week on State of Wonder, we take a break from our summer reading to look back at last year's Wordstock book festival. We'll hear from three authors with fascinating backstories lay out the singular works they delivered in 2015. This year's festival is set to begin on November 5.

Jesse Eisenberg Made His Name Playing Neurotic Characters. Turns Out He Can Write Like Them Too.

Jesse Eisenberg is best known for starring in movies such as “The Social Network,” "Batman V. ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

