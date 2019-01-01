Spreaker
Apr. 9: Rick Bartow RIP, Seinabo Sey, OBT's Beautiful Decay, AU's Choir Collaboration & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
This week's show is filled with joy and sorrow, because there're always two sides to every coin.

The Passing of an Oregon Giant - 1:03
Last week the beloved artist Rick Bartow passed away. His boldly colorful, emotive and idiosyncratic works featured creatures on the cusp of the material and the spiritual world, like stories and myths made flesh.

Seinabo Sey - 12:49
Swedish performer Seinabo Sey's powerful, soulful delivery betrays the complicated uncertainty that lies beneath ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
