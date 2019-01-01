Apr. 9: Rick Bartow RIP, Seinabo Sey, OBT's Beautiful Decay, AU's Choir Collaboration & More

...

the surface of her music. She won the Swedish Grammy for Best Newcomer last year and another this year for Best Pop Song, and her performance at the Grammys, where she invited dozens of black women on stage, drew comparisons to Beyonce. Sey came to the OPB studio to perform and talk about why she'd do anything Beyonce told her to, even though the Queen Bey might learn a thing or two from Sey.



Joined Voices - 24:52

Last year, Phoebe Flanigan reported on the unique melding of indie rock bands and the choirs of Camas High School known as Joined Voices. This year, Joined Voices returns with the band AU composing 45 minutes of new choral music, plus special guests Edna Vasquez and Luz Elena Mendoza. The concert is on April 15 at Yale Union.



Candidates on the Arts - 34:31

As part of our ongoing coverage of the upcoming elections we've been sitting down with local candidates to gather their views on arts and culture in the city. This time around we're talking with mayoral candidates Sarah Iannarone and David Schor, and city council candidate Shannon Estabrook.



Sex, Love and Death: OBT Choreographers James Canfield and Nicolo Fonte - 41:40

Oregon Ballet Theatre's founder, James Canfield, and new resident choreographer, Nicolo Fonte, came into the studio to discuss their two works that are being staged this season. Set to Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons," Fonte's full-length ballet, "Beautiful Decay," pairs veteran local dancers Susan Banyas and Gregg Bielemeier with OBT's company in an exploration of aging and death. Both choreographers agreed, though: whether contemporary or classic, it's all about sex, death, and love.

