Apr. 8: Elliott Smith 'Either/Or' at 20 Live Event

Apr. 8: Elliott Smith 'Either/Or' at 20 Live Event

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
Twenty years ago, Elliott Smith opened a door into a hypnotic new world. The album, "Either/Or", released on Kill Rock Stars records, marks a turning point in Smith's transition from Portland rock journeyman to international star. This time had enormous consequences for Smith personally and professionally. But it also gave us heart-stopping music that continues to inspire fans and musicians all over the world.

We sat down with Smith's friends, peers, and a live studio audience to talk about
We sat down with Smith’s friends, peers, and a live studio audience to talk about ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
