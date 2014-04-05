Spreaker
Apr. 5 2014 - FULL SHOW: PDX Arts tax, Cascadia Composers, Russian choral, Kneebody etc.

From: OPB's State of Wonder
00:00
53:17
Arts
Agonies. Ecstacies. We ran into a number of works this week exploring our relationship to the unseen, from Keith Achepohl's lovely, poignant ex-voto prints to Cappella Romana's haunting Russian choral melodies. If your taste runs more toward elephants in the room, check out our two-fer on Portland's arts tax. Here's where to find what you're looking for in today's show.

01:15Portland Arts Tax
15:10Cascadia Composers
23:18 Cappella Romana to premier ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

