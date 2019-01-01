Spreaker
Apr. 30: Maurice Sendak At Portland Opera, Radiation City, Holly Andres, Snohetta, Portland Ballet

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
This week on State of Wonder, Maurice Sendak goes to the opera, retro-tinged indie pop with Radiation City, darkness and light with photographer Holly Andres, and Snohetta's big plans for Portland's James Beard Market and Willamette Falls, and the Portland Ballet.

Mauric Sendak Goes to the Opera - 0:00
Maurice Sendak is beloved for his emotionally stormy and distinctive children’s books like "Where the Wild Things Are" and "In the Night Kitchen," but the Portland ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
