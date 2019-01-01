Spreaker
Apr. 30: Design Week Special: Redesigning Portland With Quin Candy, Maya Lin & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
It’s Design Week in Portland! The week when all of the makers, the tallest and the smallest, get together to talk about the looks they love, the technology they’re using, and the newest concepts and products they're dreaming up. From streetwear to downtown Portland to sporting goods to candy, everything's on the drawing board.
