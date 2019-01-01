Spreaker
Apr. 23: Prince RIP, PICA's New Digs, PNCA Protests, PDX Jazz Town And More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
00:00
52:47
Arts
This week on State of Wonder we have stories of love, loss, law and looking back.

Full story: http://www.opb.org/radio/programs/stateofwonder/segment/prince-protests-pnca-pica-new-building-bradford/

The Passing Of The Purple One
We can’t quite believe we’re once again eulogizing a musical icon, but music fans have been thrown into mourning after Thursday’s news about the death of Prince. We talk with the DJ Rev Shines and musicians Farnell Newton and Tony Ozier about the role the legend ... See More

