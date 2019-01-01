Apr. 23: Prince RIP, PICA's New Digs, PNCA Protests, PDX Jazz Town And More

...

played in their musical paths, as well as look at some of the ways Prince pushed gender, genre, and the world at large.



Reflecting On Art And Loss

Host April Baer reflects on the loss of Oregon painter Rick Bartow, the death of Merle Haggard, and the passing of her own father. Sometimes art is the conduit to grief.



Meet The Bradfords

As a single mother in New York City, Katherine Bradford raised two children and pursued the life of a painter. She succeeded at both activities. One of those children grew up to be the Portland author and filmmaker Arthur Bradford. And now, at age 73, Katherine is blowing up in the art world. April sat down with mother and son in preview of Katherine's show at Adams and Ollman Gallery (April 22–June 3) to discuss her newfound success and how their work is connected.



PICA Gets Huge New Digs

For 21 years, Portland Institute for Contemporary Art has been a pied piper on the art scene, leading audiences into overlooked parts of town and transforming empty warehouses into art hot spots for events like the Time-Based Arts Festival. Now a patron has bought a 16,000-square foot complex near NE Williams and Broadway and is turning it over to PICA rent free. What will this mean for a roving band of arts instigators who’ve staked their identity on impermanence? We have exclusive video from a drone fly thru, because drones+art=awesome.



Protests At PNCA

If you passed by Portland’s North Park Blocks this week, you surely noticed the protesters: dozens of students and staff at Pacific Northwest College of Art marched to ask for changes in the college’s hiring and financial practices. The protesters say the school's treatment of part-time, short-contract instructors has consequences for what happens in the classroom. We'll hear from organizers and the college administration, which is taking first steps to cease the protest.



The Slants And The Supreme Court?

Portland band The Slants are currently in dispute with the United States Patent and Trade Office, which has refused to grant a trademark for the band's name, citing racist connotations. The band, made up of Asian-American musicians, say that they're reclaiming the term. Now the patent office has appealed to the Supreme Court. If the court takes it up, it could have ramifications far beyond the band.



Drag And Dance

Next weekend, two of the Northwest’s most ambitious drag queens are presenting full length shows that blend dance, drag, comedy blistering soundscapes, and utter hijinkx … with wigs the size of Volkswagons. Kaj-Anne Pepper started out as the youngest member of the infamous performance art drag troupe Sissy Boy in the mid-aughts and has since matured into Portland’s youngest grand dame. His show is called “D.I.V.A. Practice” (Apr. 29–May 1). And Seattle artist Cherdonna Shinatra (Jody Keuhner) was described by Seattle’s alt-weekly The Stranger as an “uncategorizable spectacle” when it gave her a Genius Award last year. She will bring the show “Worth My Salt” to Portland Center Stage from Apr. 29–May 1.



Jazz Town

We're sharing excerpts from KMHD's Oregon Experience documentary Jazz Town. In this segment, we hear from those with ties to the historic Albina neighborhood and the jazz scene that thrived there throughout the 50s and 60s. Find more at the Jazz Town page.