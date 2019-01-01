Apr. 21: Design Week Portland with Swift Agency, Bora Architecture, project, and more

...

Nightwood Society, the collective of women creating a safe space for artists and designers to come together to learn and share their skills. Their unique event space, the Nightwood, is hosting parties of every kind and offering ways to widen your foodie skill set. Some of the events the Nightwood Society have put on include tastings for Oregon-grown olive oil, top-drawer chefs cooking to raise money for Puerto Rico, wine tastings that spill over into secret locations — even classes on how to butcher a hog or chicken. Battista talks to us about founding Nightwood and her ethos.



Designing With Women: Anyeleh Hallová and Amy Donohue - 7:57



There's no end to new development in Portland right now. But many of those impressive new buildings can look different, depending on who's doing the looking. The fields of real estate development and architecture are mostly male. We talked to two people about how the design process is different with women involved. Anyeleh Hallová is partner at the Portland firm project. Her latest act involves a high-rise made of wood. Amy Donohue is a principal with Bora Architects. She has a special feel for the places where people learn. They spoke to us about projects they worked on.



Tranformative Office Space at Swift - 26:26



Portland is full of successful design agencies, but few shine as brightly as Swift. Started by Alicia McVey and Liz Valentine in 2006, it has grown to 140 people, 65 percent of whom are women. Of course, a fabulous company needs a fabulous office, and two years back, Swift set their eyes on an old awning factory in Northwest industrial Portland. We spoke with McVey and Swift's Chief Talent Officer Maren Elliott about designing the building, and what's different in an office where architecture deconstructs hierarchy.



Reconstituted Sugar: Hacienda CDC Creates Las Adelitas - 40:43



A blighted corner of the Cully neighborhood is about to get a big makeover. Hacienda CDC is creating a new multi-generational affordable housing complex on the site of a long-standing strip joint. Rose Ojeda, Director of Housing Development for Hacienda CDC, talks to us about the new project, designed with women and their families in mind.

We went live this week for Design Week Portland at the hottest new event space in Northeast Portland: the Nightwood. And we invited some exciting people in architecture and development to talk about homes and work spaces designed by women. Sit back for a deep-dive at the big-picture issues shaping the built environment.Cultivating Creative Space at the Nightwood - 1:55Michelle Battista is the founder of the