Apr. 21: Design Week Portland with Swift Agency, Bora Architecture, project, and more

Apr. 21: Design Week Portland with Swift Agency, Bora Architecture, project, and more

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
We went live this week for Design Week Portland at the hottest new event space in Northeast Portland: the Nightwood. And we invited some exciting people in architecture and development to talk about homes and work spaces designed by women. Sit back for a deep-dive at the big-picture issues shaping the built environment.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
