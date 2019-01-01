Apr. 2: The Thermals, Dandy Warhols, Beverly Cleary, BodyVox & More

...





Elizabeth Woody Names New Oregon Poet Laureate - 9:40

Governor Kate Brown has appointed Elizabeth Woody as Oregon’s next poet laureate. Her mandate: to represent the poetic powers, to encourage the reading and writing of poetry, and to be our mirror, reflecting on public life. Woody’s maternal family is part of the Confederated Tribe of the Warm Springs, but she was born on the Navajo Reservation — among her father’s folks — and identifies as Buddhist.



Pioneer Mall Shows Its Galleries the Door - 14:45

For the past several years, one of downtown Portland’s most unusual art hubs in has been on the top floor of the Pioneer Place Mall. Mark Woolley Gallery, People’s Art of Portland, Artist in Residence Gallery and One Der Gallery have lured the art walk crowds past J. Crews and Forever 21s and up escalators to take in fine art in a building where skill and quality is generally associated with Louis Vuitton. Now, mall management has informed the galleries they need to make way for a new commercial tenant by the end of April.



opbmusic Session with The Thermals - 16:28

The Thermals’ newest release, “We Disappear,” dives deep, exploring concepts of love, loss and technology’s role in both. Of course, the dark subject matter doesn’t mean Hutch Harris, Kathy Foster and Westin Glass have ditched their penchant for writing fun, catchy sing-a-longs, like “My Heart Went Cold.”



What Can Portland Learn From San Francisco? 24:14

What are we supposed to make of what’s happening in the Bay Area. Is it a cautionary tale of what could happen as Portland’s Oregon’s growth keeps surging? Or a preview of things that are definitely coming, no matter what we do? We sit down with Gil Kelley, San Francisco's citywide planning director who formerly directed Portland’s Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, to talk about his unique view on how the city's compare.



Beverly Cleary Turns 100 - 36:58

We are celebrating a huge 100th birthday for a true Oregon original: the one and only Beverly Cleary. Mrs. Cleary’s books, featuring Ramona, Beezus, Henry Huggins, and other kids, helped invent what we understand today as children’s literature, and remade the rules for how girls are represented in books. While she was at it, she brought a slice of Northeast Portland’s Klickitat Street to vivid life for people all over the world. We listen in on part of Cleary's conversation with Oregon Art Beat in preview of Art Beat's half-hour special, "Discovering Beverly Cleary."



Chris Arellano - 44:20

In Albany and Corvallis, people know Chris Arellano as a music teacher and guitarist. In New Mexico, he’s quickly becoming a star.



Be the First to Hear the Dandy Warhol's Newest Record: At a Dive Bar Near You - 47:57

There are two places the public can hear the Dandy Warhol's first album in four years, "Distortland," in advance of its Apr. 8 release: on the jukebox at Tony's Tavern on West Burnside and at Tony's Tavern on Northeast Sandy. The band held a listening party at the Burnside dive on Saturday because, according to bandleader Courtney Taylor-Taylor, it has the single best sound system in any Portland bar.



Read the full story: to choreograph for them. Only thing: none of the artists are actually dancers. Instead, they're folks like Pink Martini singer China Forbes, Oregon Symphony music director Carlos Kalmar, and visual artist Malia Jensen.Elizabeth Woody Names New Oregon Poet Laureate - 9:40Governor Kate Brown has appointed Elizabeth Woody as Oregon’s next poet laureate. Her mandate: to represent the poetic powers, to encourage the reading and writing of poetry, and to be our mirror, reflecting on public life. Woody’s maternal family is part of the Confederated Tribe of the Warm Springs, but she was born on the Navajo Reservation — among her father’s folks — and identifies as Buddhist.Pioneer Mall Shows Its Galleries the Door - 14:45For the past several years, one of downtown Portland’s most unusual art hubs in has been on the top floor of the Pioneer Place Mall. Mark Woolley Gallery, People’s Art of Portland, Artist in Residence Gallery and One Der Gallery have lured the art walk crowds past J. Crews and Forever 21s and up escalators to take in fine art in a building where skill and quality is generally associated with Louis Vuitton. Now, mall management has informed the galleries they need to make way for a new commercial tenant by the end of April.opbmusic Session with The Thermals - 16:28The Thermals’ newest release, “We Disappear,” dives deep, exploring concepts of love, loss and technology’s role in both. Of course, the dark subject matter doesn’t mean Hutch Harris, Kathy Foster and Westin Glass have ditched their penchant for writing fun, catchy sing-a-longs, like “My Heart Went Cold.”What Can Portland Learn From San Francisco? 24:14What are we supposed to make of what’s happening in the Bay Area. Is it a cautionary tale of what could happen as Portland’s Oregon’s growth keeps surging? Or a preview of things that are definitely coming, no matter what we do? We sit down with Gil Kelley, San Francisco's citywide planning director who formerly directed Portland’s Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, to talk about his unique view on how the city's compare.Beverly Cleary Turns 100 - 36:58We are celebrating a huge 100th birthday for a true Oregon original: the one and only Beverly Cleary. Mrs. Cleary’s books, featuring Ramona, Beezus, Henry Huggins, and other kids, helped invent what we understand today as children’s literature, and remade the rules for how girls are represented in books. While she was at it, she brought a slice of Northeast Portland’s Klickitat Street to vivid life for people all over the world. We listen in on part of Cleary's conversation with Oregon Art Beat in preview of Art Beat's half-hour special, "Discovering Beverly Cleary."Chris Arellano - 44:20In Albany and Corvallis, people know Chris Arellano as a music teacher and guitarist. In New Mexico, he’s quickly becoming a star.Be the First to Hear the Dandy Warhol's Newest Record: At a Dive Bar Near You - 47:57There are two places the public can hear the Dandy Warhol's first album in four years, "Distortland," in advance of its Apr. 8 release: on the jukebox at Tony's Tavern on West Burnside and at Tony's Tavern on Northeast Sandy. The band held a listening party at the Burnside dive on Saturday because, according to bandleader Courtney Taylor-Taylor, it has the single best sound system in any Portland bar.Read the full story: http://www.opb.org/radio/article/beverly-cleary-on-turning-100-the-thermals-go-dark-what-portland-can-learn-from-san-francisco

Hear the Dandy Warhol's new record early at a dive bar near you; get moved by BodyVox's big collaboration with A-list non-dancers; tune in to an opbmusic session with the Thermals; meet Oregon's new poet laureate and more.BodyVox Brings Its A-Team - 1:01The dance company BodyVox does not do normal, choosing instead to push boundaries of genre and form. So how are they pushing forward with their new performance, “The Pearl Dive Project”? How about asking eight top-tier artists