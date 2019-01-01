Spreaker
Apr. 2: The Thermals, Dandy Warhols, Beverly Cleary, BodyVox & More

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Hear the Dandy Warhol's new record early at a dive bar near you; get moved by BodyVox's big collaboration with A-list non-dancers; tune in to an opbmusic session with the Thermals; meet Oregon's new poet laureate and more.

BodyVox Brings Its A-Team - 1:01
The dance company BodyVox does not do normal, choosing instead to push boundaries of genre and form. So how are they pushing forward with their new performance, “The Pearl Dive Project”? How about asking eight top-tier artists ... See More

