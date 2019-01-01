Spreaker
Apr 16: From Space Ships to Hobbit Houses, UX Design With Guest Curator Elena Moon

From: OPB's State of Wonder
To prep for Design Week Portland, we're listening back to our guest curator show with user experience (UX) designer Elena Moon. She has this fantastic way of explaining what works and why, and she’s going to lead us through her own work and the designed world, from parking meters to space ships.

User Experience 101 - 01:08
User Experience 101 - 01:08
We kick off with a quick primer on UX. Whether you're talking about everyday objects or brand new apps, solid design is anything but accidental. Elena explains why some

