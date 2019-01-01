Spreaker
Apr. 14: Soul'd Out Vs. Coachella, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Shayla Lawson & Frank Ocean, and more

From: OPB's State of Wonder
00:00
51:32
Arts
This week on "State of Wonder," Soul'd Out sues Cochella, three native playwrights soar at Oregon's biggest theaters, poet Shayla Lawson's love letter to Frank Ocean, and the quiet heartache of Black Belt Eagle Scout.
Soul'd Out Festival Sues Coachella

A David and Goliath showdown might soon come to a federal courtroom near you. This week, Portland’s homegrown Soul’d Out Music Festival filed a suit against one of the west coast’s giants: the Coachella Festival ... See More

