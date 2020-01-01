2nd Congressional District Candidate: Knute Buehler

...

and secretary of state in 2012.

After 20 years representing Oregon's 2nd Congressional district, Greg Walden is retiring. Walden is currently the only Republican in Oregon's congressional delegation, and members of his party are lining up to replace him. We’ve been hearing from the most prominent candidates running for Walden's seat in the Republican primary. We end the series with Knute Buehler. An orthopedic surgeon in Bend, he served two terms as a state legislator and ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018