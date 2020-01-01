Spreaker
2nd Congressional District Candidate: Jimmy Crumpacker

2nd Congressional District Candidate: Jimmy Crumpacker

From: Think Out Loud
0 0 1 day ago
00:00
17:54
News
After 20 years representing Oregon's 2nd Congressional district, Greg Walden is retiring. Walden is currently the only Republican in Oregon's congressional delegation, and members of his party are lining up to replace him. We'll hear from the four most prominent candidates running for Walden's seat in the Republican primary. First up is Jimmy Crumpacker, a former Wall Street commodities trader. He describes himself as a “businessman, not a politician.” This is his first time ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,825 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2020 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help