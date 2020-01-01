2nd Congressional District Candidate: Jimmy Crumpacker

...

After 20 years representing Oregon's 2nd Congressional district, Greg Walden is retiring. Walden is currently the only Republican in Oregon's congressional delegation, and members of his party are lining up to replace him. We'll hear from the four most prominent candidates running for Walden's seat in the Republican primary. First up is Jimmy Crumpacker, a former Wall Street commodities trader. He describes himself as a “businessman, not a politician.” This is his first time