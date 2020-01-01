Spreaker
2nd Congressional District Candidate: Jason Atkinson

From: Think Out Loud
After 20 years representing Oregon's 2nd Congressional district, Greg Walden is retiring. Walden is currently the only Republican in Oregon's congressional delegation and members of his party are lining up to replace him. We'll hear from the most prominent candidates running for Walden's seat in the Republican primary. Next up is Jason Atkinson. He served in the Oregon legislature from 1999 until 2013. He ran for governor in 2006 but didn’t make it past the primary. He also ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
