2nd Congressional District Candidate: Cliff Bentz

From: Think Out Loud
After 20 years representing Oregon's 2nd Congressional district, Greg Walden is retiring. Walden is currently the only Republican in Oregon's congressional delegation and members of his party are lining up to replace him. We'll hear from the most prominent candidates running for Walden's seat in the Republican primary. Next up is Cliff Bentz. He served in the Oregon legislature from 2008 to 2020. Bentz was the subject matter expert for Senate Republicans on the controversial ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
