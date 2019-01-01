Spreaker
091314 Seg 2: Matt and Kelly Sue with Mike and Laura Allred & Taki Soma and Mike Oeming

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction introduce us to a few of Oregon's other comics couples: Eugene's Mike and Laura Allred, and Portland's Taki Soma and Mike Oeming.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
