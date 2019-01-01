Spreaker
090614 Seg 1: Sleater-Kinney Box Set, Dropping Gems at TBA, Aaron Draplin's Design World

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Aaron Meola from the Dropping Gems record label talks TBA Fest, Corin Tucker gives us the skinny on the Sleater-Kinney remastered box set, and Aaron Draplin lets us into his design world.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
