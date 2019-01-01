Spreaker
083014 Seg 1: Vinyl Heaven, and the Gospel of Liz Vice

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
We stop by the Discogs record swap and hear how the company provides crucial tools for vinyl lovers. Plus Liz Vice sings some of her gorgeous gospel.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
