Spreaker
062114 State of Wonder Recorded Live from Bend FULL SHOW!

062114 State of Wonder Recorded Live from Bend FULL SHOW!

From: OPB's State of Wonder
0 0 5 years ago
00:00
53:20
Arts
02:31 - Poet Emily Carr, who also runs the Low-Residency Writing MFA program for Oregon State University-Cascades and one of this year’s Pushcart Prize nominees.
05:09 - Panel Discussion on the impact of the recession on arts groups and the arts scene in Bend with Emily, Pamela Hulse Andrews from Cascade A&E, and Pat Clark Atelier 6000
15:03 - Young Violinist Kiarra Saito Beckman provides live music and discusses her recent Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship and work with ... See More

Author

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Oregon Public Broadcasting 9,639 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help