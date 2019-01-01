062114 State of Wonder Recorded Live from Bend FULL SHOW!

...

the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.

23:05 - Painter Donald Yatomi discusses creating art across media: paintings, video games and other digital content

29:53 - Designer and sculptor Andrew Wachs explores his metal fabrication work and Bend’s evolving built environment, Doug LaPlaca of Visit Bend joins.

41:35 - Lisa and Lori Lubbesmeyer talk about their newly-completed work for Deschutes Brewery's 2104 Jubelale label.

02:31 - Poet Emily Carr, who also runs the Low-Residency Writing MFA program for Oregon State University-Cascades and one of this year’s Pushcart Prize nominees.05:09 - Panel Discussion on the impact of the recession on arts groups and the arts scene in Bend with Emily, Pamela Hulse Andrews from Cascade A&E, and Pat Clark Atelier 600015:03 - Young Violinist Kiarra Saito Beckman provides live music and discusses her recent Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship and work with