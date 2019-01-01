Spreaker
060714 State of Wonder Seg A

From: OPB's State of Wonder
Arts
01:20 – Choreographer Rachel Winchester's dance theater "Girl Pool: an Adaptation" inspired by a Kurt Vonnegut short story.

07:52 – "Assembly" PSU's Art and Social Practice MFA event. Pedro Reyes, Sharita Towne and Betty Marin

Oregon Public Broadcasting
