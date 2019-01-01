050314stow B Seg Bill Rauch - Laura Fritz

Spreaker
From: OPB's State of Wonder
State of Wonder's second segment this week talks with Oregon Shakespeare Festival's artistic director Bill Rauch about the Tony nominated play "All the Way" staring Bryan Cranston of "Breaking Bad" fame. Bill Rauch is also directing a revival of Gilbert and Sullivan's "Pirate's of Penzance" with the Portland Opera. We profile video installation artist Laura Fritz as she creates sculpture with light and video.

Oregon Public Broadcasting
