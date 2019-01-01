042614 Guest Curator Jeff Jahn, Japanese Garden, OR Poet Laureate Peter Sears

This week we were joined by guest curator Jeff Jahn to talk about his take on art in Portland. We also talked to Oregon's newly announced Poet Laureate Peter Sears.
01:00 — Guest Curator Jeff Jahn
04:25 — Portland Artists Sean Healy, Avantika Bawa and Chris Johanson
15:56 — Portland's Japanese Garden Polly Lauser, Diane Durston
23:55 — Blackfish Gallery Panel, Eva Lake, Paul Sutinen on difficult art
35:20 — RACC Arts Tax update
45:00 — Poet Laureate announced Peter Sears
Black Prairie album release; Close music