041214 SOW Kenji Bunch, Alison Roper, Wafaa Bilal, Makoto Fujimura

From: OPB's State of Wonder
We explore compelling installation work with Wafaa Bilal, breakout thinking with Makoto Fujimura, and Alison Roper's longtime love affair with her OBT audience.

1:00 — Kenji Bunch
8:18 — Oregon Rep Singers
10:44 — Alison Roper, the departing principal dancer of Oregon Ballet Theatre, checks in
21:05 — Wafaa Bilal’s installation at Linfield, bringing elegant form to the losses of the Iraq War
31:11 — What artist Makoto Fujimura has been working on during a residency with Southwest ... See More

Oregon Public Broadcasting
