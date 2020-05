On the podcast today, Motorsport Network President James Allen and Motorsport.com F1 Editor Jonathan Noble are talking to McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. Zak talks about the lessons learned from managing a McLaren team member testing positive for COVID-19, about his optimism around getting 15 races in for the 2020 F1 season, and whether we’ll see Fernando Alonso racing again for McLaren outside of Indy 500.