FIA World Rallycross is the latest series to return to racing. It's back this weekend in Sweden, albeit without fans until Round 3 in Latvia. In the latest #ThinkingForward interview, Paul Bellamy (Managing Director of IMG Motorsport) explains the appeal of WRX, why it's the perfect sport to convert non-motorsport fans, why Rallycross is heading towards electric racing and how motorsport leaders have worked together through the pandemic to share best practices to restart racing.